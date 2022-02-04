Talented young ballet dancers from Cumbernauld will represent Scotland at Dance World Cup in Spain!

These two Cumbernauld ballerinas have made it through to the qualifiers of 2022’s Dance World Cup in Spain!

By The Newsroom
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:19 am
The DWC sees over 120,000 children and young adults, from over 62 countries, entering the qualifiers and only five percent of them make it to the finals.

Eilidh Potter of Greenfaulds High School and Holly Alston of Westfield Primary are part of the Young Artist Development Programme from Stirling's Starting Pointe Ballet – who brought them together, with two other young Scots taking part.

The contest will start in place in San Sebastian on Friday June 24 and will see both our girls compete in the Junior Quartet Ballet category.

ScotlandSpain
