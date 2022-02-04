x

The DWC sees over 120,000 children and young adults, from over 62 countries, entering the qualifiers and only five percent of them make it to the finals.

Eilidh Potter of Greenfaulds High School and Holly Alston of Westfield Primary are part of the Young Artist Development Programme from Stirling's Starting Pointe Ballet – who brought them together, with two other young Scots taking part.