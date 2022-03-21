'There is great anticipation for its return' - Overton Farm Point to Point supremo Willie Young Jnr says punters can't wait for event coming back for first time since 2019

Clerk of the course Willie Young Jnr gets a close up view of an Overton Farm fence

Around 3500 horse racing fans are expected to turn out for the seven-race Overton Point to Point meeting – also featuring three kids’ pony races which start the day from noon – as the popular showpiece comes back after its 2020 and 2021 editions were wiped out by coronavirus.

Farm owner and clerk of the course Willie Young Jnr told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette that anticipation is high among race punters who will view races including the ladies open and men’s open contests at 2.30pm and 3pm respectively.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is great antcipation because it’s three years since we had our last successful meeting,” Young Jnr said. “Most folk seem to be looking forward to it.

"The hospitality tent has been sold out for three weeks. We have reduced the numbers a bit inside the marquee (due to coronavirus guidelines) and there is so much demand for being here.

"The timing of the year helps. It’s been a long winter and people are looking for an excuse to get out and enjoy themselves.

"It was very frustrating not being able to stage this for a couple of years due to Covid.

"I remember we were all set to go back in March 2020 and we made the decision to call it off and it was very disappointing.

"We are fairly excited about coming back this time and hopefully everything works out fine.

"Entries of horses this time are down a wee bit on previous years but we are still going to have a great day. I think the weather forecast is set fair.

"For the horses I’m not wanting the course to dry up too much but I don’t think it will.

"I think the ground will end up being good to soft, good in places.

"I would be hoping for an average of six or seven horses running per race, which range between two-and-a-half and three miles in distance. There are eight fences per circuit and they’re 4ft 3’ high.

"There will be plenty of bookmakers there, live commentary and hopefully televisions in the hospitality screening the races.”