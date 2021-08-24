This Friday's Lanark Silver Bell Racenight at Hamilton Park set to be watched by bumper crowd

Thrilling action from a previous Lanark Silver Bell Racenight meeting (Pic by Chris Orange)

The Lanark Silver Bell Racenight is a hugely popular fixture, with a record crowd expected given its considerable local significance.

The highlight of the evening is the historic Lanark Silver Bell Handicap Stakes (Class 3). With its £33,500 prize money, it is one of the richest races of its type in the UK.

Top of the weights, Platinumcard will be one to watch as he has been on great form of late for Keith Dalgleish and owners Straightline Bloostock, notching up two wins at Hamilton Park, including last week’s Scottish Trophy.

The 2016 Lanark Silver Bell winner Multellie returns to the field, with hopes to claim the historic trophy once again for trainer Tim Easterby and owners Mr David Scott and Partner.

With a proven track record in the Lanark Silver Bell Handicap, Mark Johnston has a total of seven entries this year, and has notably won the trophy a total of five times since 2008.

Vivien Currie MBE, Chief Executive at Hamilton Park, said: "Since we were allowed limited crowds back from the end of May, we’ve been leading the field in getting our customers back on course.

"I’m delighted that we have been granted official approval to return to our normal operating capacities, and I hope that the other racecourses in Scotland are able to follow suit.

"I would particularly like to thank South Lanarkshire Council for all their guidance, support and help in our journey back to welcoming more racegoers once again to Hamilton Park.

“I am so proud of all the team at Hamilton Park as without their hard work and dedication this return would not have been possible.

"Our well thought out and structured plans have allowed us to operate a safe and secure site for our customers and staff.