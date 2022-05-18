Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decades-old centre which was off-limits for months on end during lockdown can no longer offer groups the use of its sports hall, in a blow to local clubs who were enjoying the opporunity to meet up again.

At least one Cumbernauld councillor, Alan Masterton has been inundated with complaints not only about the closure but the apparent lack of progress at the venue in recent weeks, despite promises to the contrary.

The Scottish National Party member said: I“m very concerned at the length of time it has taken both to fix the issues with the roof of the Tryst and also to identify just how much work is required.

"Given how long clubs who rely on the Tryst were unable to use these facilities during the lockdowns over the past two years then this is yet another delay for these organisations.

"I contacted North Lanarkshire Council several months ago when I was first made aware of the issues with the roof and I was assured then that arrangements were being made to fix this I am disappointed to find out now that little progress has yet been made, and I hope that now the scale of the problem is evident that it will be resolved sooner rather than later."

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: “Following a full survey by our contractor, substantial works are required to the roof of the sports hall at the Tryst sports centre.

"We understand this will be disappointing to groups who regularly use the hall, but customer safety is our priority. We are making arrangements to find alternative suitable venues for classes wherever possible.

“An initial assessment had indicated a shorter repair schedule, however this will now take longer than originally anticipated to ensure the roof is fixed properly.