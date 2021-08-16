Uddingston Cricket Club skipper Bryan Clarke: We must win all remaining games to have a chance of landing league title again

Uddingston were 117 all out in 48.1 overs, with fellow title contenders Prestwick then reaching 120 for 6 in 43.3 overs.

The result means that Prestwick are third in the standings with an 82 per cent winning record while Uddingston are fourth on 69.34 per cent.

Leaders Clydesdale are on 91.12 per cent having won eight of their nine league games in 2021.

This Saturday, Uddingston visit Langside in the league.

Uddingston skipper Bryan Clarke told the Times and Speaker: “The defeat was probably fair enough, we were poor.

"The weather’s not been great so the pitch probably wasn’t as dry or flat as what we’re used to it being.

"We struggled and played within ourselves a wee bit.

"We should have been more aggressive in our approach to it.

"We lost the toss, batted first, made a reasonable start and just got ourselves stuck.

"We probably deserved what we got but we’ve just got to target winning the last five games of the seasonand see how far it takes us.

"We are by no means out of it but equally we’re probably not the team we were as we’re transitioning a wee bit.