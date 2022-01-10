Virtual washout for local football and rugby due to floods and coronavirus

It’s the nightmare scenario for players, fans and sports journalists alike – virtually the entire minor weekend football and rugby card being wiped out by a combination of coronavirus and unplayable pitches.

By Craig Goldthorp
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:47 pm
And that’s what happened on the weekend just past, which was blank for the local West of Scotland Football League sides Bellshill Athletic and Thorniewood United, whose respective league games at home to Saltcoats Victoria (Conference A) and away to Dalry Thistle (Conference B) were off.

This was also the case for rugby sides Dalziel and Uddingston in Tennent’s West Division 2.

Fixtures this Saturday: Craigmark Burntonians v Bellshill Athletic (Conference A), Thorniewood United v Ardeer Thistle (Conference B); Helensburgh v Dalziel, Wigtownshire v Uddingston (both Tennent’s West Division 2).