'We're all proud of her' - praise for Law and District AAC ace Leah Keisler as she breaks PB at British Championships

Leah Keisler competed against top athletes at British Championships in Manchester

Leah, of Biggar, ran a new personal best and new club record of 62.01secs as she dazzled on the big stage on Saturday, June 25.

“I think Leah is doing really well and to go to the British Championships and get a PB there is what every athlete probably dreams of,” Law and District secretary Lesley McNicol told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"If you’re going to get a personal best it’s the best place to do it.

"She was really pleased with herself and so she should be. We’re all proud of her as well.

"Leah has gradually been getting her time down for 400m hurdles over the summer.

"I think she’s come down by over a second.

"The Scottish Nationals are coming up at Grangemouth in August so hopefully she gets the time down even further for that.”

It is not every day that someone from a Lanarkshire-based athletics club gets to compete at such a prestigious event like the one in Manchester, as McNicol explained.

"Emily (McNicol’s daughter) got going three years ago as she got invited to the 400m hurdles as well,” the Law secretary added.

"It does happen every so often and when it does we’re absolutely delighted because there’s folk on Facebook saying: ‘Oh my goodness there’s someone from Law competing at the British Championships, you don’t get that very often’.

"I think Leah thought the atmosphere in Manchester was absolutely amazing. She bought a ticket for the Sunday to stay on and watch the elite athletes in their finals in all the different track and field events.

"Even for her to warm up in the same area as these elite athletes – people like Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie - she was star struck.”

On the same weekend Keisler was impressing in Manchester, her Law clubmate Ryan Kellock was excelling much closer to home as he won the Strathclyde 5K park run in a new personal best time of 17mins 11secs.

McNicol said: “Ryan is in his first year at under-17s and is doing really well.

"He’s taking a wee bit of a grow spurt just now and is gradually getting times down in all his distances, 800m, 1500m and 1500m steeplechase.

"We have high hopes for him at the Scottish Nationals next month as well.”

In what is a busy period of the athletics season, Law AAC members also travelled to Glasgow to take part in the Brian Goodwin Memorial 10K at Cartha Queens Park Rugby Club.

This outing resulted in some impressive performances, with Allan Neill – rapid as always – finishing in 37 minutes and Martin Kay and Christine Neill both achieving personal bests around the 43-minute mark.

At the same event, Law U20 girl Jessica Robson achieved first place in her age category, while U20 lad Finn Milligan was second in his age category and his dad Mark was just 12 seconds away from his personal best in a time of 45mins 45secs.

Moving on, 11 Law youngsters attended the National U12 Superteams event in Kilmarnock and had a great day with each athlete competing in the 75m, long jump, turbo javelin and relay.

This was the first taste of competition for most of the Law kids and they thoroughly enjoyed their day.

And Law’s U13 and U15 athletes are delighted to have won a place in the Scottish finals of the Youth Development League, qualifying after three matches in May and June. The final is at Grangemouth on Sunday, July 31.