Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Western Wildcats are looking to add the Scottish Cup to their indoor and outdoor league titles (pic: Mark Pugh)

With the national indoor and outdoor titles already won, victory over their Glasgow rivals at Peffermill in Edinburgh would seal a remarkable treble – and a place in history.

“Teams have won all three in the same season before but not undefeated in all of them,” explained skipper Rob Harwood.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while the Milngavie side go into the match as heavy favourites, Harwood stressed they will be taking nothing for granted.

"We played Hillhead in the very first game but that's the only time this year because they didn't make the top six,” he said.

"But they've been in really good form since the league split in two and had a great result in their semi-final against Edinburgh University, who were third in the league, so they're definitely not a team to be under-estimated.

"It's a bit of a Glasgow derby so that will add an extra bit of heat to the game and I know they will be well up for it.

"It's the first cup final they've ever made and they'll be bringing a lot of people through so it will definitely be a good occasion.”

However Wildcats are also hoping for sizeable backing in the capital and are running a supporters’ bus –anyone interested in going should contact the club for seats.