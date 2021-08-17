Western Wildcats stars on target for Scotland at Euros II in Poland

Western Wildcats duo Andy McConnell and Rob Harwood were both on target for Scotland in their opening match of the men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland.

By Ian MacLean
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 4:00 pm
Rob Harwood netted one of Scotland's four goals against Ukraine

The Milngavie club pair netted in the 4-4 draw with Ukraine in Gniezno on Sunday.

However after letting a 3-0 and then a 4-2 lead slip before having to settle for a draw, the Blue Sticks then went down 2-1 to Austria in their second pool match on Monday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

That left them needing to beat Switzerland in their final pool match today (Thursday) to make it through to the semi-finals.

McConnell had already come close to scoring before he fired Scotland into the lead against Ukraine with a bullet strike from a penalty.

Alan Forsyth got a second almost immediately before H arwood made it 3-0 with a lovely near post deflection.

But the Scots let it slip and defeat against Austria now leaves them facing a crunch game with the Swiss.

Scotland