The Milngavie club pair netted in the 4-4 draw with Ukraine in Gniezno on Sunday.
However after letting a 3-0 and then a 4-2 lead slip before having to settle for a draw, the Blue Sticks then went down 2-1 to Austria in their second pool match on Monday.
That left them needing to beat Switzerland in their final pool match today (Thursday) to make it through to the semi-finals.
McConnell had already come close to scoring before he fired Scotland into the lead against Ukraine with a bullet strike from a penalty.
Alan Forsyth got a second almost immediately before H arwood made it 3-0 with a lovely near post deflection.
But the Scots let it slip and defeat against Austria now leaves them facing a crunch game with the Swiss.