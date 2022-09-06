TOUCHDOWN! The NFL is nearly back.

The 2022/23 NFL season gets underway this week after its usual seemingly never-ending eight month break.

Los Angeles Rams go into this campaign as the reigning Super Bowl Champions after knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in last year’s final.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

They’ll kick the season off on Thursday evening and will be looking for a positive start as they fight to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since the New England Patriots did so in the 2003 & 2004 season.

Here’s all the details you need to know ahead of what is undoubtedly going to be another incredible five months.

When does the NFL season start?

The NFL season gets underway on Thursday September 8th which happens to be the early hours of Friday September 9th in the UK (01:20 BST).

What is the opening match of the season?

As is tradition with American football, the reigning Super Bowl champions open up the season on home turf. It will be two of the teams expected to be challenging again this campaign with Buffalo Bills travelling to SoFi Stadium to take on Los Angeles Rams.

Can I watch the NFL on TV in the UK?

Yes. Sky Sports air multiple match-ups every week including the Thursday night / Friday morning games.

Three are chosen on Sunday nights going into Monday morning as well as ‘Monday Night Football’ which again gets underway in the early hours of Tuesday morning for UK fans.

Lovers of the sport also get to tune in to redzone if they wish - a highlight show which airs ‘seven hours of commercial free football’ from 18:00 onwards. It’s essentially Soccer Saturday for NFL!

Week one schedule in full

(Friday 09/09 01:20)

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams Sky Sports

(Sunday 11/09 18:00)

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Sky Sports

(Sunday 11/09 21:25)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Sky Sports

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans

Monday 12/09 (01:20)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys Sky Sports

Tuesday 13/09 (01:15)