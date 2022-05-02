'You can't beat the weather' - Uddingston cricket captain Bryan Clarke frustrated as league opener is stopped early by rain

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryan Clarke (left) was frustrated by call-off

The home tie against Prestwick was abandoned by rain with Uddingston on 92 for 2, with Muhammad Awais on 47 not out and Moneeb Iqbal on 12 not out.

"It rained steadily from about half an hour in,” said Uddingston skipper Bryan Clarke. “And we were lucky to get as far as we did to be perfectly honest.

"We had set ourselves a platform to get somewhere around 230 which would have been very competitive. But you can’t beat the weather.

"For eight hours on the first Saturday of the first league game it rained. And we hadn’t had rain since about the 13th or 14th of April, so it hadn’t rained for a whole clear fortnight.

"And we’re probably not due rain for the rest of this week so it’s just your luck.”

Uddingston are away to Stirling County in the league this Saturday.

"Stirling are traditionally really good starters,” Clarke said. “They’ll benefit from being close to the university so they generally have one or two players in that you’ve not seen before.

"So they are always pretty strong, especially early doors when the students are around. We will see how we get on.