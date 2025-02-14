Reigning World and Premier League champion Luke Littler was amongst the players targeted at the event on Thursday night

Darts organisers have slammed the OVO Hydro crowd for jeering and whistling towards certain players on the oche in Glasgow.

Reigning World and Premier League champion Luke Littler was among those caught in the centre of the chaos as his Final against current world number one Luke Humphries was affected by unruly audience members.

Both players were in the ninth leg of their deciding match on the Grand Prix circuit's second night when referee Kirk Bevins had to address the crowd to stop their high-pitch whistling.

Humphries had won the opening night in Belfast last week and held his nerve to win the controversial leg, but ultimately lost the match to the 18-year-old darting sensation.

Reacting to the referee's warning where he declared the score and demanded those in question “stop whistling” at a section of the Hydro crowd, Sky Sports co-commentator Wayne Mardle joked: “That person needs to be careful - Kirk can do kung-fu.”

However, the PDC took a more serious stance as they issued a warning message before the tour moves on to Dublin next week.

A statement released by the organisers on Friday afternoon read: “Following Thursday's Premier League Darts night in Glasgow, the PDC wishes to strongly reiterate that it does not condone any behaviour which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing.

“Every player goes on stage with the intention of performing to the best of their ability and providing an entertaining spectacle for all fans, whether in the venue or watching worldwide.

“As per the terms and conditions of entry to events, spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue. The PDC works closely with Premier League venues, who have responsibility for crowd control, to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately.

“The vast majority of fans who attend our sell-out events on a regular basis also condemn this behaviour and we will continue to promote a positive atmosphere which gives all players the opportunity to play to the best of their ability in every match.”

The rowdy audience reacted to the referee's warning on Humphries' next throw, with Mardle adding: “This is getting a bit frustrating for the players now and I understand it. There's no need for it. No need at all.”

Sky Sports' reporter Abigail Davies also hit out at the Glasgow crowd. She wrote on her X account: “Yet again, well done to those who paid good money to go and watch the best darts players in the world put on a show and actively contributed to them not delivering their absolute best by whistling. Really clever, that. There is no way you can be a fan of the sport if you do that.”