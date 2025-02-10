Teenage sensation Luke Littler is bidding to retain the title after winning on his Premier League debut last year

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow hosts the second night of BetMGM Premier League Darts 2025 this week - but how will fans at home be able to watch the action unfold?

The tournament is celebrating it’s 20-year anniversary this year and thousands of fans will descend on the popular 15,000-capacity indoor arena for what promises to be a rocking atmosphere.

The format remains unchanged - a race to six legs in all stages of the competition in the first 16 weeks with each nightly winner claiming five points, with the beaten finalist picking up three and the losing semi-finals earning two each. If a competitor doesn’t win their opening game they’ll receive zero points.

With that in mind GlasgowWorld has taken a look at all the key dates you need to be aware of and all the key details surrounding the latest ticket sales:

When does Premier League Darts 2025 start?

The Premier League darts got underway in Belfast on Thursday, February 6 with the event running on a week-by-week basis until Thursday, May 22 in Sheffield.

Glasgow’s OVO Arena will be the venue for the SECOND round of matches on Thursday, February 13.

Here is a full list of all the key dates:

Belfast - Thursday 6 February (Luke Humphries - winner)

GLASGOW- Thursday 13 February

Dublin - Thursday 20 February

Exeter - Thursday 27 February

Brighton - Thursday 6 March

Nottingham - Thursday 13 March

Cardiff - Thursday 20 March

Newcastle - Thursday 27 March

Berlin - Thursday 3 April

Manchester - Thursday 10 April

Rotterdam - Thursday 17 April

Liverpool - Thursday 27 April

Birmingham - Thursday 1 May

Leeds - Thursday 8 May

Aberdeen - Thursday 15 May

Sheffield - Thursday 22 May

Play-offs

London - Thursday 29 May

Which players are taking part in the Premier League darts 2025?

Luke Humphries (England)

Best PL finish: Appeared as a contender in 2019. Runner-up to Little in last year’s final

Luke Littler (England)

Best PL finish: Winner (2024)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Best PL finish: Winner (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023)

Rob Cross (England)

Best PL finish: Runner-up (2019)

THE WILDCARDS

Stephen Bunting (England)

Best PL finish: 8th (2015)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Best PL finish: Runner-up (2023)

Chris Dobey (England)

Best PL finish: Appeared as a contender in 2019 and 2020. Finished 7th in 2023.

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Best PL finish: Runner-up (2020)

How does the Premier League darts 2025 table look after night one?

The top four in the table at the end of week 16 will advance to the playoffs in London where two semi-finals and a final will decide an overall winner.

The prize money on offer for Night Two in Glasgow is a £10,000 weekly bonus to the winner, but there is a total prize pot of £1million up for grabs for the whole of the tournament.

Competitor Pts Prize money for tournament 1st - Luke Humphries 5 £275,000 (winner) 2nd - Chris Dobey 3 £125,000 (runner-up) 3rd - Michael van Gerwen 2 £85,000 (semi-finalists x2) 4th - Rob Cross 2 £75,000 (5th place) 5th - Luke Littler 0 £70,000 (6th place) 6th - Gerwyn Price 0 £65,000 (7th place) 7th - Stephen Bunting 0 £60,000 (8th place) 8th - Nathan Aspinall 0

What time does the Premier League darts in Glasgow start?

The action on Night Two at OVO Hydro in Glasgow will commence at 7pm. The quarter-final draw is as follows:

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries vs Chris Dobey

Are there still tickets available for Premier League darts in Glasgow?

No, unfortunately the event is now SOLD OUT. However, VIP hospitality packages are still available to purchase for around £395 via Ticketmaster.

The first Priority Sale period for PDCTV Annual Members went on sale back in Monday, October 14 at 12pm BST. Annual membership is priced at £49.99 a year and offers members priority tickets access, full coverage from all world series darts events, highlights interview and archive content.

A second Priority Window opened on October 15-16 for Priority Sign-Up Registrations and venue pre-sales, ahead of General Sale for any remaining tickets from October 17.

Tickets for Premier League darts are priced between £33 and £60 in the UK. Here is a full list of ticket prices:

Front Table Ticket £60/€70

Rear Table Ticket £50/€60

Front Tier Ticket £38/€45

Rear Tier Ticket £33/€40

How to watch Premier League darts Glasgow

Night two of Premier League darts will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ - channel 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers, and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

Virgin Media subscription holders can find Sky Sports+ on channel 508. Sky Sports customers can live stream all the action from Glasgow via the Sky Sports / NOW TV app.

For viewers outside of the UK and Ireland, DAZN, Viaplay and PDCTV will also provide live coverage.