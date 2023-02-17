A sell-out crowd of 12,000 packed into the Scotland’s biggest event campus for a fun-filled night of Premier League Darts

It was glory in Glasgow for World No.1 Michael Smith last night after he defeated Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final on Night Three of the 2023 Cazoo Premier League Darts.

A noisy and colourful sell-out crowd of more than 12,000 were treated to a night of high-quality entertainment, despite the disappointing early exit of home hero Peter Wright.

Eight players stepped up to the Oche on a fun-fuelled evening, with St Helens-based Smith (aka “Bully Boy”) displaying his class to overcome last week’s winner in Cardiff, Gerwyn Price (Quarter-Final), Jonny Clayton (Semi-Final) and the impressive Van den Bergh to move top of the table.

Here are some of the highlights and the best of the action in Glasgow:

Undefined: gallery

1 . A man dressed as Tinky-Winky from the Teletubbies warms up the crowd (Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC) Photo Sales

2 . A gentleman dressed as Marge Simpson from the American sitcom throws (Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC) Photo Sales

3 . A colourful scene as three audience members participate in a charity match (Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC) Photo Sales

4 . A flat Michael van Gerwen (aka “Mighty Mike”) loses his Quarter-Final tie against Nathan Aspinall (Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC) Photo Sales