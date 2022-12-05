Half of the places in the quarter finals of this years World Cup are still up for grabs

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has reached the knockout stages and already several teams have booked their place in the last eight. England and France are among those through to the quarter finals.

Today, two more round of 16 matches take place, with four more teams hoping to join them. Among the sides playing today are former World Cup champions Brazil and 2018 finalists Croatia.

For the third straight day, there will be two matches today. The first will kick off at 3pm UK time, and the second at 7pm. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the quarter finals this weekend.

The matches will be shown live on free to air TV today. Here is how you can watch them and what time they will get underway.

2022 World Cup games on Monday December 5, 2022:

Listed below are all the matches taking place at the World Cup today and where you can watch them.