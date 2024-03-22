Scotland fell to a painful 4-0 defeat against Netherlands during a Euro 2024 warm-up match.

This may have been a friendly but Steve Clarke's men were treating it as anything but with precious places at the tournament in Germany this summer up for grabs. And they started bright, with Lawrence Shankland going close and Ryan Christie rattling the bar.

Tijani Reijnders was given space to hit a long-range strike and the AC Milan found the top corner, in a sucker punch after some neat play from the visitors in the first half. After a Memphis Depay chance to double the lead was smartly stopped by Angus Gunn, John McGinn and Christie both spurned chances to get back to level terms.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was next to test Gunn between the sticks, as the biggest chance after the opener fell to Hearts star Shankland. An error at the back allowed him to pick his spot but he could only crack the bar.

Soon after the Dutch had doubled their lead, as Georginio Wijnaldum got across Rangers defender John Souttar and converted into the net. Manchester United's Scott McTominay then missed a clear header from a cross by Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston as away chances refused to find the net.

It was a brutal lesson in the end, as Wout Weghorst headed home and an offside trap gone wrong allowed Donyell Malen to add a fourth in clinical fashion. Next up is a friendly with Northern Ireland on the 26th. Here's how Glasgow World rated the Scotland players in Amsterdam, including stars from Celtic, Liverpool, Manchester United, Rangers and more.

1 . Angus Gunn - 5/10 A statue for most of the first half before the goal gave him no chance. Terrific save to deny Memphis Depay but will be disappointed by the goal rush. Established number one.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5/10 Great crosses into the box caused havoc early on. First goal came from play down his side but little he could do. Second he didn't stop the cross before Ralston replaced him.

3 . Ryan Porteous - 6/10 Couldn't get near Reijnders for the goal although hardly at fault for the raker that followed. Great gallops into the opposition half to win possession high up but drew too far across for the second goal.