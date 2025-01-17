Rangers fans urged to book now for NARSA convention in Kissimmee, Florida

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are delighted to announce that the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Kissimmee, Florida will host the 2025 North American Rangers Supporters Association (NARSA) Convention as part of the club’s partnership with Experience Kissimmee. Scheduled from 12-15 June 2025, NARSA and Rangers are making a big push to attract a record number of attendees to the upcoming convention.

Senior club officials, legends and influencers will attend the event, making it a must-see for supporters. The convention will allow fans to connect with their favourite former players, engage with the club, and learn about upcoming plans.

The convention’s destination hotel, Omni Resort at Champions Gate, is now open for booking and fans can access the booking site here: https://narsa.ca/kissimmee-2025/

Booking via this link will allow supporters to enjoy preferential rates. A limited number of rooms have been reserved with these special rates so supporters are encouraged to take advantage and book early.

NARSA 2025

Earlier this year, Rangers announced a multi-year partnership with Experience Kissimmee, strengthening the club's links in the United States and increasing the recognition of Kissimmee as a top family destination for fans around the globe.

Rangers’ CCO, Karim Virani, commented: “We are thrilled to be working closely with Experience Kissimmee and NARSA to bring the 2025 NARSA convention to the Omni Orlando Resort. This promises to be a fantastic convention, and one that I am sure supporters from all over the world will be thrilled to attend. Kissimmee is the heart of Florida and supporters will be able to enjoy all of the beauty and adventure that this location has to offer whilst mingling with fellow fans and club Legends across an action-packed few days at the convention. We will continue our work alongside Experience Kissimmee and NARSA in the planning stages to ensure this is a memorable event.”

Jessica Beers, Executive Director of Kissimmee Sports Commission and Strategic Partnerships, added: “Immersing the Rangers fans in Kissimmee highlights how sports partnerships bring people together. We are confident that the Omni Orlando amenities and surroundings will provide the perfect setting for a memorable convention and we hope the attendees' visit to the Big, Bold, Heart of Florida will encourage many other visits from fans across the globe.”

NARSA President, Gary Gillan, said: “NARSA is absolutely delighted to be taking our convention back to Florida. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working closely with Rangers and Experience Kissimmee to bring this event to life, and I can’t wait to continue to build from this solid foundation to make NARSA 2025 an event absolutely not to be missed.”

Fans are required to stay at OMNI Resort at Championsgate to enjoy all the NARSA activities and celebrations. Spread across 800 sprawling acres of lush palms and sparkling water, the Four Diamond-rated Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate is a haven of rest and relaxation. Two championship golf courses, a full-service spa, sparkling resort pools, a lazy river, all-new Toptracer Range Eagles Edge at ChampionsGate and an abundance of resort activities make this resort the perfect family-friendly getaway. Breezy guest rooms, luxury villas, and suites ensure that your Florida vacation is both comfortable and memorable. Home to 10 premium restaurants, the hotel is also just a short drive from the world-famous theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld.

For further information on the NARSA convention in Kissimmee, visit https://narsa.ca/kissimmee-2025.

For further information on Kissimmee, visit www.experiencekissimmee.com