Cumbernauld Rugby Club

Cumbernauld Rugby club intends to celebrate its 50th Anniversary at a special bash next June – but in a sign of the times that is not the date of the anniversary at all!

Club President Jim Cochrane explained: “All members of Cumbernauld Rugby Club are looking forward to celebrating the anniversary.

“The club actually achieved this historic milestone in 2020, having been founded in 1970 but the Covid pandemic put paid to any chance of celebration.

“Now the club have organized a gala anniversary dinner for

Friday June 3 2022 at the Clubhouse at Auchenkilns

“A luxury marquee has been hired for this special occasion and this will be erected in the club’s car park with direct access from the clubhouse. Guest speakers have been arranged and we hope to organize a cabaret for after the dinner, which is open to all members, past members, friends, associates and partners.

“The cost of the ticket for the evening has been set at £50 per person and applications should be made to the following email address: [email protected]

"Please indicate the number of tickets required so that we can confirm your booking and make arrangements with you for payment.”