Allan Glen's were comprehensive winners over Carrick

It was almost entirely one-way traffic at the Bearyards as Glen’s put a century past a young Carrick team, eventually running out 109-7 winners.

And with title rivals Garnock not playing the win sent the Bishopbriggs back to the top of the table, four points clear.

To be fair to Carrick, the Ayrshire club held their own in scrums and lineouts and tackled ferociously but could not match the strength, speed and skill of the home side.

It took only a minute for Levi Ekevati to open the scoring for Glen’s by simply backing up and finishing off the first attack.

Grant Henderson scored similar try two minutes later and Ekevati scored again after just two more two minutes when he received a pass on the halfway line and outpaced the visitors' defence.

Henderson converted all three tries to make the score 21-0 after only six minutes.

A 20-minute lull in the scoring then ensued with play going from one end of the pitch to the other as it looked as if Carrick had got to grips with Glens.

But this was not the case as the home side now took complete control of the game, scoring five further tries before half-time.

The scorers were David Low, Sam Morrison, Ekevati, Henderson and Duncan McKinstry, with Henderson converting two to make the score at the break 50-0.

The restart quickly saw Henderson and Low add to their tallies before a drive-over try grounded by Archie McColumb and converted by Collin Wyllie get Carrick on the scoreboard.

However, there was immediate retaliation by the home side through a Calum Haddock try, converted by Henderson again, and this was followed by further tries by Henderson, Reilly, Ekevati and Morrison which brought the score to 95-7.