Jim Adams will organise the Allan Glen's 3rd XV

The sport came out of its Covid-19 hibernation at club level last weekend with the first local and national league fixtures for 18 months.

The pandemic has hit rugby harder than most sports, But at a time when many rugby clubs, even pre-Covid, have been struggling to field teams at various levels, including a first XV, Glen’s are bucking the trend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bishopbriggs outfit now has sufficient player numbers to relaunch their much-missed 3rd XV.

With both existing senior teams doing very well, senior players have been attracted to the Bearyards, swelling the numbers at training.

And the conveyor belt of talent created by the Allan Glen’s Rugby Academy – which fields teams at every age-group level from Rugby Rascals up through mini rugby to midis and under-18s – has been so successful that the 2nd XV has basically become an under-21 side full of young players pushing for selection for the 1st XV.

Only last week ex-Scotland captain and former Glen’s stalwart Al Kellock said rugby clubs could have an important role to play socially, as well as on the field, as society emerges from the restrictions of the pandemic.

That’s a philosophy shared by Glen’s 3rd XV organiser Jim Adams.

"While the firsts and seconds are very competitive, we see the thirds as more of a social team.

“It’s also a good way of making sure that we keep hold of players who maybe haven’t been getting so much rugby for the other two teams, as they know they’ll get a run-out on a Saturday and won’t drift away from the game.

“The 3rd XV is also perfect for those who can’t commit to every training session but still want to enjoy a game of rugby with their mates.

“We’ve got some players who have sons in the Academy – and a fair few whose boys are now playing senior rugby themselves!”

Anyone who fancies dipping their toe into rugby or coming back to the game is welcome to go along to the Bearyards on a Tuesday or Thursday when senior training starts at 6.45pm.

Allan Glen’s 3rd XV will have their first fixture this Saturday, September 11, against Strathendrick 2nds.