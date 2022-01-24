Biggar 12-10 Kelso: Hosts grind out victory to stay in title contention

Rowan Stewart on his way to scoring Biggar's first try against Kelso (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

The Hartreemill outfit are now on 55 points from 14 matches in Tennent’s National Division 1, just three points adrift of Blues having played one game fewer.

"It was a hard old grind,” Biggar secretary Mike Booth told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. “Kelso put up quite a fight and we didn’t have an awful lot of possession.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s what made it so difficult.

"If it wasn’t for the penalty try that we got, we would have struggled.

"No bonus point, but a win’s a win.

"Excitement is building now. There’s a bit of danger behind from Gala who have a game in hand on us and could still do it.

"Every win counts now.”

Things started well for Biggar on Saturday when Rowan Stewart put the home team 5-0 up by scoring an early try in the corner after a fine passing move.

The hosts were then reduced to 14 players when Jamie Orr was yellow carded.

A forward drive from Kelso then saw a pile of bodies on the goal-line. The referee believed he had seen a grounding and awarded Kelso a try which was converted to put them ahead 5-7.

Into the second half and a Biggar scrum forced the Kelso pack to concede ground.

The referee immediately awarded a penalty try and the home team found themselves 12-7 ahead.

Kelso then won a simple penalty which when kicked made the score 12-10.

The final minutes were nerve-wracking for the home support as Biggar were again reduced to 14 men when Aird Jardine received a yellow card for a deliberate knock on.

However, there was no further scoring and Biggar were delighted to finish with the victory.

Biggar’s next league fixture is at Cartha Queens Park this Saturday with kick-off at 2pm.

Booth said: “There is pressure on us for a bonus point more than a win.