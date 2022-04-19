Biggar 26-25 Ayr: Young talent scores on his Biggar debut

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Young scores his first try for the Biggar senior XV on his debut (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

The hosts were without Super Six bound Josh King and Guy Napier – who have joined Boroughmuir Bears and Southern Knights respectively – plus skipper Chris Mulligan, stand off Conor Lavery (on stag dos) and injured quartet Paul Davidson, Angus Thomson, Fin Barr and Rowan Stewart.

Onto the bench came Craig Frame and youngster Thomas Young.

It was Ayr who grabbed the early intiative with two penalties kicked by veteran centre Jamie Bova.

A major clash involving Donald Voas meant that the prop was forced off the field with a blow to the nose. Craig Frame came off the bench with Andrew Orr moving from back to front row.

But Biggar then went into a 7-6 lead when Robbie Orr cruised through to score after an Aird Jardine pass and Euan Bogle added the extras.

The game took another twist when Ayr scrum half Ross McCorkingdale dived over the line from close range. Nova’s conversion put Ayr ahead at 13-7.

Fraser Jackson then scorched over the line to get Biggar within a point at half-time.

Debutant Young came on as a half-time sub and within 10 minutes he scored from an Andy Jardine pass, leading to arguably the season’s biggest roar from the fans! Bogle added the conversion for 19-13.

This lead was increased to 13 points when Euan McAra did well to tidy and set up a maul before Craig Bachurewski drove over from close range. Bogle duly made it 26-13.

But Biggar’s Young and Frame were then yellow carded after a stramash in midfield and Ayr took advantage to score late tries through Cameron Reece and following a lineout drive, with the latter try converted.

With one league game left – at home to Highland this Saturday - third placed Biggar have 82 points.