Biggar 33-0 Stirling Wolves: Bonus point win moves Biggar second in league

Biggar's Euan Stewart about to dive over for his second try (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

In almost constant snow and in bitterly cold conditions, Biggar earned a bonus point success which moves them onto 42 points from 11 games.

“I think there is a great mood of optimism around the place after this win,” Biggar secretary Mike Booth said.

"I don’t think it ever really dropped but obviously the longer we go and the nearer we get to the top, we’re still in with a chance and that’s what’s kept us going this first half of the season really.

"Euan Bogle’s kicking was very good. I think we only missed a couple and when you think of what the weather was, you could hardly see the posts let alone kick for them with the snow. So that was outstanding really.

"Defensively it was one of our best displays of the season. A couple of times Stirling got right up to our line but the defence was outstanding.

"We hardly really let them into our half to be fair to the lads. Any defence that Biggar was doing was mostly in their half. We just didn’t let them play.”

Before kick-off, there was a minute’s applause following the tragic passing of one of Stirling’s internationalists Siobhan Cattigan (26).

Situations like this put the game firmly into some perspective and Biggar RFC extends its deepest sympathy to Siobhan’s family and the wider Stirling County RFC family.

After a nice handling movement, Biggar’s first score after 24 minutes saw Ross Jackson cross under the posts and the conversion was duly added by Bogle for 7-0.

Two tries by hooker Ewan Stewart, one of which was converted by Bogle, gave Biggar a 19-0 advantage at half-time.

Stirling lost the services of three of their front row players so scrums were uncontested after the break.

Further Biggar points arrived via Rowan Stewart’s try converted by Bogle on 46 minutes and a converted Josh King try late on.