Gala 29-33 Biggar: Hartreemill men win enthralling match to keep promotion dream alive

Biggar's Craig Buchurzewski scores what proved to be the match winning try at Gala (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

The Hartreemill men led 28-0 in the first half of this this nerve-shredding Tennent’s National Division 1 encounter, before the hosts fought back but were ultimately denied by some heroic late Biggar defending.

"It was a dramatic and exciting game of rugby,” said Biggar secretary Mike Booth. “One that you were watching from behind your hands.

"All in all a win’s a win at this stage. Unfortunately we were hoping to hold them to no bonus points and we didn’t do that.

"They obviously got a losing bonus and a try scoring bonus so we could have done without that against us but beating another title contender gives the boys’ confidence a great boost.

"We’re still up there and anything can happen. We just need to keep delivering now.”

The first half saw Biggar go 14-0 up via tries by Ewan Stewart and Conor Lavery, both converted by Euan Bogle.

Biggar then were reduced to 14 men when Craig Borthwick – whose red card from the previous week was wiped out on appeal – was penalised for taking out the Gala lineout jumper early.

But a Robbie Orr try converted by Bogle made it 21-0, before it was 28-0 when Euan McAra scored a cracking try with Bogle again doing the needful with his boot.

A Bogle yellow card for knocking on preceded Taylor Wilson scoring the hosts’ opening try, converted by Craig Dods for 28-7 at half-time.

The comeback continued with tries by Angus Dunn and Jack Easson – plus a conversion and penalty by Craig Dods – bringing it back to 28-22 before Craig Bachurzewski scored Biggar’s fifth try for an 11-point lead.

The final try came for the home team when Euan Dods touched down and Craig Dods was on target.

Biggar held on despite Gala having 34 phases in a final attack which ended seven minutes after the end of normal time.

Second placed Biggar’s total of 66 points puts them a point behind leaders Heriot’s Blues with five games left. Third placed Gala have 64 points with a game in hand.

Biggar visit Highland in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

Booth added: “It’s always a hard game against Highland. I think we’ve always enjoyed playing Highland over the years.

"It will be no different this year.

"Highland have to come to us the following week. It's unusual to play a team twice in two weekends but I’m sure that will work for us.”

Meanwhile, congratulations go to Biggar U18 players Harrison Lang and Fergus Watson who were selected to play for Glasgow Warriors at the weekend against Edinburgh in the Junior 1872 Cup, writes Alistair Stewart.

Glasgow lost out by 50-5 so it was a tough afternoon for the Glasgow side.