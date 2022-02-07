Biggar return to competitive action

The encounter – postponed from last year – will be contested by a Biggar team on 60 points from 15 games, which sees them three points behind leaders Heriot’s Blues with a game in hand.
After Biggar youth games last weekend were postponed, fixtures are: Wednesday – Girls U14 v Dumfries (H) KO 7pm; Sunday – Micro and Mini training 10am; Boys Youth, U13 and U14 v West of Scotland (A) KO tbc, U16 v East Kilbride (A) West Youth Cup KO tbc; Girls Youth, U16 v Dumfries Saints (H) National Youth Cup KO tbc.