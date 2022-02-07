Biggar return to competitive action

After their blank Saturday last weekend due to the start of the Six Nations Championship, title chasing Biggar Rugby Club return to competitive action this Saturday in a home game against mid table Highland.

By Craig Goldthorp
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:16 pm
Biggar beat Cartha in last game (Pic Nigel Pacey)

The encounter – postponed from last year – will be contested by a Biggar team on 60 points from 15 games, which sees them three points behind leaders Heriot’s Blues with a game in hand.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

After Biggar youth games last weekend were postponed, fixtures are: Wednesday – Girls U14 v Dumfries (H) KO 7pm; Sunday – Micro and Mini training 10am; Boys Youth, U13 and U14 v West of Scotland (A) KO tbc, U16 v East Kilbride (A) West Youth Cup KO tbc; Girls Youth, U16 v Dumfries Saints (H) National Youth Cup KO tbc.

BiggarSix Nations ChampionshipHighlandBlues