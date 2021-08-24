Biggar Rugby Club build-up to new league campaign continues with defeat against Glasgow Hawks

Biggar's try scorer Craig Bachurzewski leads another charge against Hawks on Saturday (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

Prop Craig Bachurzewski scored Biggar’s try in the first half to put them 5-0 up at the interval but the Premiership visitors hit back in the second half to win.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither side were happy with their performance; the Hawks coaching team pointed to a lack of game time while Biggar felt they had let the game go after being in control.

Biggar travel to Glasgow this Saturday to take on GHA, their third Premiership opponents and last match before the league season kicks off on September 4.