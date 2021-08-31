Biggar Rugby Club hoping to launch another title bid - two years after triumph was null and voided

Biggar celebrate winning the 2019-20 National Division 1, before it was null and voided

Biggar – edged 31-26 at GHA in their final pre-season friendly last weekend – host Dundee at Hartreemill, KO 3pm, as they bid to launch a fresh title which could see them promoted to the Premiership.

"The target is promotion,” said Biggar RFC secretary Mike Booth. “We aim to win the league and get our promotion back.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I expect it to be a tough league this season. I expect it’s going to be quite a fight but I think we’re ready for it.

"I think everybody is in the situation that we’re in. All the teams want to get out there and play.

“The players are very keen to get back into league action.

"It’s a different side because over that period of time we have lost four or five players into the Premiership.

"Our warm-up matches went well. We didn’t win any of them but I don’t think we expected to and we played well.

"The coaching team – Davy Wilson, Dougie Fleming and Craig Borthwick – are tweaking things now ahead of Saturday.

"One of our big things is to have a really strong seconds team this year, mostly made up of an awful lot of young lads.