Biggar Rugby Club postponement at Ayr WASN'T due to coronavirus

Biggar thrashed Watsonians 45-6 on their last league outing on September 18 (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

Saturday’s scheduled Tennent’s National Division 1 trip to Ayr was put off as a result of the high number of crocked Hartreemill stars.

“We had eight front row players with injuries,” Biggar RFC secretary Mike Booth told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette. "Given the fact that we’re all coming back from 18 months with no rugby, I’m surprised other teams haven’t had more injuries.

"So it just wasn’t doable. We may have to take a three-point penalty; it’s automatic now.

"We are appealing to the SRU on the grounds that we had injuries but I guess it’s whether the competitions committee believe us or not.

"But for the safety of the players we couldn’t in all honesty put young lads in there at that level, coming in from the Colts and the seconds, it’s just too dangerous.

"We’ll take the hit or hopefully be given a bye by the competitions committee.

"The Ayr game will still go ahead later in the season but there’s just this three-point penalty that we might get hit with.”

Despite the postponement last Saturday, Booth is very confident Biggar’s league game at home to Melrose this Saturday, KO 3pm, will go ahead.

"I was at a committee meeting on Monday night and the director of rugby assured us that he had a team.