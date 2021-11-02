Biggar Rugby Club title bid momentum halted as league game is postponed due to coronavirus outbreak at Highland

Hopefully Davy Reive and his Biggar mates will be back in action this Saturday (Pic courtesy of Biggar Rugby Club)

With some rival sides playing and getting points, Biggar have now been moved down to fourth place in Tennent’s National League Division 1 with 27 points from seven matches.

So everyone in the camp is champing at the bit to get back into league action when Biggar host struggling Boroughmuir this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Biggar secretary Mike Booth told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “We’ll hopefully get a rematch against Highland somewhere along the way and keep the points rolling.

"I suppose given the high number of injuries we have, it’s given us an extra week to get some of those lads back available again.

"On paper we should get a positive result against Boroughmuir this weekend. Luckliy it was two home games on the bounce so it means we’ve got a home game to go back to. That’s something to look forward to and confidence is high.”

Biggar ladies’ team were in action last weekend and – despite only being able to field 14 players and then also losing Rhiannon Yardley to a head knock – managed a 32-26 victory at Wigtownshire.

Tries for the visitors came via four from Gerry Kimm (who also kicked a conversion), Emelia Knights and Charlotte Harris.