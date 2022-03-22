Biggar star in Scotland's TikTok Women’s Six Nations squad

Scotland will begin their campaign with a home clash against England this Saturday, with kick-off at 12 noon at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh.
The Scots’ head coach Bryan Easson said: “Emma is a really exciting prospect, she has been involved in the sevens programme and played particularly well for them year. To be able to bring in another player who can push the experienced midfielders is brilliant.”
Biggar Rugby Club men’s 1st XV – who didn’t play last weekend – return to Tennent’s National Division 1 action at bottom club Boroughmuir this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.
With four league games remaining this season, third placed Biggar go into the fixture on 70 points, behind leaders Gala (74 points) and second placed Heriot’s Blues (72 points).