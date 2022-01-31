Cartha Queens Park 0-31 Biggar: Impressive visitors show value of being back to full strength

Josh King spots a gap in the Cartha defence on his way to scoring one of Biggar's tries (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

With a strong wind at their backs in the first half, a try by Ewan Stewart – converted by Euan Bogle – and a penalty try, had the away team 14-0 up at half-time.

Further tries arrived in the second half for Josh King, Ewan Stewart and Andrew Orr, one of which was converted, moving Biggar onto 60 points from 15 games, three points behind leaders Heriot’s Blues who have played a game more.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other realistic title contenders are third placed Gala, who have 58 points from 14 games.

“It was a fantastic day at the office,” said Biggar secretary Mike Booth. “It was rough conditions with the winds on Saturday but I guess that was the same all over the country really.

"The players did their kicking wisely in the wind, with a few long passes that went awry, but all in all it was great.

"Especially when not only did we get the bonus point but we got our points difference improved considerably as well.

"Having the full squad available is making a big difference compared to what it was like at the start of the season.

"Obviously we were rusty then but I think there’s a confidence there now and the points are there to be taken so let’s hope we can keep doing it.

"We are still off the top and we’re still being chased from behind but we’re doing everything we can.

"Hopefully come the last game of the season the title will be in our hands.”

Biggar’s juggernaut will be at least temporarily halted this weekend as they don’t have a fixture due to the start of the Six Nations tournament, with Scotland playing England at Murrayfield this Saturday.

"It’s a bit of a nuisance not having a game this weekend,” Booth said. “It’s always a bone of contention having international weekends off, this year especially when we’ve got so many games to catch up on.