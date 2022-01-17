Dalziel and Uddingston rugby clubs' wait for competitive action goes on

The call-offs came after Scottish Rugby had decided to extend the postponement waiver for adult club league fixtures – in the midst of the continued threat of the Covid-19 Omicron variant - into the weekend of January 15 and 16.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Scott, Director of Rugby Development, said: “Whilst training and playing rugby are still considered a low-risk activity from the guidance we have received from the Scottish Government and public health experts, we again feel that the right thing to do is give clubs the option to reschedule fixtures, penalty free."