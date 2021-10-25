Dalziel Rugby Club 19-22 Uddingston Rugby Club: Uddy marvels win from 16 points down

Action from Saturday's derby clash in Tennent's West Division 2 (Pic by Elaine Neilson)

Trailing to three tries and two conversions – with only Cammy Quinn’s penalty in response - the Villagers roared back to win this Tennent’s West Division 2 encounter with tries by Chris Roden, Calum Anderson and Andy Watson right at the death, backed up by Quinn landing two more conversions.

To illustrate the rollercoaster nature of sport, Uddingston’s successful Saturday came just seven days after they were sickened when going down to a last minute defeat in a 17-15 home league reverse against Clydebank.

Uddingston vice captain Kalvin Smith told the Times and Speaker: “There was a big change in attitude coming into this game.

“Previously if we’d gone 16 points down the heads would have started to drop and we’d start losing a bit of confidence, but this obviously didn’t happen on Saturday.

"We went 16 points down and we still had the belief that we could go out and get a try.

"When that first try went on the scoreboard in the second half, everyone instantly knew that we’d be on the front foot and we could go and get a result.

"It was some of the best rugby we’ve played all season in the second half and it was the best feeling ever in the changing room afterwards.

"Obviously with the boys having experienced a last minute defeat the previous week, to then go and reverse it this week was brilliant.”

Uddingston’s win puts them seventh in the table with 13 points from eight games, with Dalziel down in ninth with nine points from six games.

Uddingston social media correspondent Blane Anderson added: “Obviously a bonus point would have been nice but the main thing was to go out and get the win.

"Coming back like that might prove to be worth a lot more, with everyone having a lot more confidence going into playing Oban at home this Saturday.”

Smith told us that Oban had always provided a tough game in the past, adding: “If we take the positives from Saturday we’re giving ourselves a huge morale boost.

"It will be a good game. We know what they can come and do, but also we have got confidence to just keep pushing on with the way we’re working and the game plan we want to implement.

"If we keep doing that we do believe that we can start producing even better results, similar to the one at the weekend.”