Dundee 8-26 Biggar: Stewart sinks hosts with four tries

Ewan Stewart (1st right) was Biggar's four-try hero (Library pic by Nigel Pacey)

Biggar are now onto 37 points from 10 games, moving them up to third place which puts them six points behind leaders Heriot’s Blues (43 points from 12 games) and three points adrift of second placed Melrose (40 points from 12 fixtures).

The visitors’ day in the City of Discovery could hardly have started better, as Biggar established an early 7-0 lead when fullback Robbie Orr burst towards the Dundee 22m line, was tackled but offloaded for Stewart who romped home for

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

a cracking try converted by Euan Bogle.

The hosts got back within four points when Fraser McKay kicked a penalty.

But it wasn’t long before Biggar led 14-3, with Stewart on hand to claim his second score, also converted by Bogle. This remained the score at half-time.

After losing prop Paul Davidson to injury, another succesful, dynamic lineout drive saw that man Stewart dot down to claim his hat-trick. Bogle added the conversion.

And, after Biggar then laid seige to the Dundee line, Stewart unbelievably touched down for his fourth score, conversion missed.

The last few minutes saw Biggar defend their line really well, a fact player/coach Craig Borthwick remarked upon in the post-match chat.