Allan Glen’s stalwart Al Kellock took over as managing director at Glasgow Warriors earlier this year (pic: Glasgow Warriors)

Glen’s are away to Garnock and Lenzie are scheduled to travel to Kilmarnock for their opening Tennent’s West Division 1 fixtures, their first competitive games since March 2020.

The physical contact and specific training fitness demands of rugby have meant it has suffered more than most sports during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Allan Glen’s club legend and former Scotland captain Al Kellock is among those delighted to see the return of club rugby.

The Bishopbriggs native, now settling into a new role as managing director of Glasgow Warriors, said: “It's been incredibly difficult for a club like Allan Glen’s - although let's not single Allan Glen’s out here as any local club has a huge and significant role to play in the community.

“Some of that ties in to us at Glasgow Warriors. Buses running from Allan Glen’s and that community feel of everybody turning up on a Friday night to travel here, kids running about on a Sunday, that’s what we want to see.

“We want people being back active and getting back outside into these environments.

“There are going to be challenges, but the rugby development guys are working incredibly hard to make sure that everything’s lined up for rugby to come back as safely as possible. That’s the key. We can’t jump ahead too quickly or we’ll end up having to step back.

“It’s a massive thing. I include my son in that as well and my daughter from a hockey point of view. We need everything to get back up and running and they need to be interacting and competing and being part of their clubs again.”

Kellock, 40, also believes than the return of rugby on the field can help clubs strengthen community links off it, saying: “The one thing we have seen over the pandemic is that a lot of people are taking up new activities. What people are craving, in a safe way, is interaction again.

“Clubs have got a rugby environment to them but they’ve also got a social environment to them, and to be a member of any local club you don’t need to be running about on a Saturday.