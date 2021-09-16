Glasgow Warriors record appearance maker Rob Harley

The new deal will see the Glasgow-based institution extend their support of the Warriors up to 15 seasons, having been a part of the club’s journey to become the team known and loved by the Warrior Nation today.

The association between the Warriors and McCrea Financial Services, one of Scotland’s leading independent financial advisers, has also coincided with the most successful on-field period in the club’s history, including the 2015 Guinness PRO12 title victory and reaching an inaugural Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in 2017.

Glasgow Warriors players past and present have also benefitted from the close association, with the club’s record holder for appearances, Rob Harley, amongst those to have utilised McCrea Financial Services’ experience.

“To have the support of McCrea Financial Services behind us once more is a real asset to the club,” Harley, from Milngavie, told glasgowwarriors.org.

“They’re a company who have a strong connection to both this club and the city of Glasgow, and they’ve been a part of the club’s commercial family for as long as I’ve been with the Warriors.

“I can also speak first-hand about their expertise and experience, which has been a real benefit off the field. On behalf of the club, we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership over the next couple of seasons.”

Douglas McCrea, managing director of McCrea Financial Services, added: “McCrea Financial Services are delighted to commit to another two seasons with Warriors, a club which has come to mean a great deal to us, to our clients and to Glasgow in recent years.

“It seems appropriate to be announcing the sponsorship renewal during National Pensions Awareness Week 2021, another area of long-term commitment by our own team on behalf of our clients and one we hope to be able to help many more Warriors supporters and players with over the coming seasons.