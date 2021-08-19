Glasgow Warriors fans will be back next month

The club will welcome Newcastle Falcons in The Famous Grouse Pre-Season Challenge on Friday, September 3, with kick-off at 7pm that evening.

It will be first time the Warrior Nation will be able to support the club in person for 18 months.

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome back supporters to Scotstoun for the first time since the pandemic began.

"Thank you to Scottish Rugby and Glasgow Life for their support in making this return to crowds possible and to the staff team who will now make it a reality.

“Our members have shown their dedication to the club throughout this difficult period. I can’t wait until we are back together again."