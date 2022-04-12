Graham Calder breaks arm as Dalziel end season with easy win

Dalziel ended their league season with a scintillating 77-3 win at Helensburgh on Saturday.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:00 pm
Calder broke his arm during win (Library pic by Elaine Neilson)

The huge victory put the Motherwell team onto 39 points from their 16 games in Tennent’s West Division 2.

"It was a very convincing win,” said Dalziel player/head coach Graham Calder. "Although the scoreline didn’t suggest it, they were actually a decent outfit so I was really pleased with how we performed defensively and particularly in attack."

Calder left the field injured after 50 minutes when he broke his left arm making a tackle.

"I’m doing ok but I’m waiting on an operation on it to realign the broken bone and that will hopefully happen in the next week or two,” Calder added.