Graham Calder breaks arm as Dalziel end season with easy win

The huge victory put the Motherwell team onto 39 points from their 16 games in Tennent’s West Division 2.
"It was a very convincing win,” said Dalziel player/head coach Graham Calder. "Although the scoreline didn’t suggest it, they were actually a decent outfit so I was really pleased with how we performed defensively and particularly in attack."
Calder left the field injured after 50 minutes when he broke his left arm making a tackle.
"I’m doing ok but I’m waiting on an operation on it to realign the broken bone and that will hopefully happen in the next week or two,” Calder added.