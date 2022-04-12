Graham Calder breaks arm as Dalziel end season with easy win

Calder broke his arm during win (Library pic by Elaine Neilson)

The huge victory put the Motherwell team onto 39 points from their 16 games in Tennent’s West Division 2.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a very convincing win,” said Dalziel player/head coach Graham Calder. "Although the scoreline didn’t suggest it, they were actually a decent outfit so I was really pleased with how we performed defensively and particularly in attack."

Calder left the field injured after 50 minutes when he broke his left arm making a tackle.