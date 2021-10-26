Graham Calder: Dalziel just not clinical enough to get derby win

Dalziel Rugby Club player/head coach Graham Calder has outlined the scale of disappointment felt by him and his players in losing Saturday’s derby 22-19 to Uddingston having led 19-3.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:33 pm
Graham Calder (right) was gutted to lose local derby

“We’re extremely disappointed,” Calder said.

"We were 19-3 up with approximately 20 minutes to go and we were in complete control of the game.

"And unfortunately they scored a breakaway try and then they managed to then sneak another try and before we knew it we were under the cosh, holding out until they scored the winner with the last play of the game.

"We put ourselves in a position to not just win the game but win the game comfortably and we were pushing for the fourth bonus point try, but we just weren’t clinical enough at crucial moments of the game to finish things off.

"What we’re learning is that every game is a tough challenge just now.”

