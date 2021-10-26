Graham Calder: Dalziel just not clinical enough to get derby win

Graham Calder (right) was gutted to lose local derby

“We’re extremely disappointed,” Calder said.

"We were 19-3 up with approximately 20 minutes to go and we were in complete control of the game.

"And unfortunately they scored a breakaway try and then they managed to then sneak another try and before we knew it we were under the cosh, holding out until they scored the winner with the last play of the game.

"We put ourselves in a position to not just win the game but win the game comfortably and we were pushing for the fourth bonus point try, but we just weren’t clinical enough at crucial moments of the game to finish things off.