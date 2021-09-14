West Captain Scott Cochrane's progress is halted (pic: John Cameron)

While the visitors left with try bonus point victory, West’s only consolation was a try bonus point.

The home side had led 7-0 after a try by captain Scott Cochrane and 14-7 when Tiaan Wright got his first of the afternoon. But that was as good as it got for the hosts.

Led by the excellent Rory Harte at stand off and inside centre Finlay Keegan, Hillhead-Jordanhill took full advantage of some poor defence and poor decision making by West.

Harte kicked a penalty goal and converted his side’s five tries, scored by Graham Davidson, who got two, Darryl Elvin, Calum Weir and Harte himself. Late tries for West by Calum Booth and Wright again were but consolation.

However there were better fortunes for the West of Scotland Ladies who were comprehensive 53-19 winners away to Ayr Ladies.

West, who gained maximum points from their first game following promotion to the National Division when Kelso were unable to fulfil the fixture, found themselves 19-5 down after only 12 minutes, skipper Eilidh Power getting her first try of the evening.

But as the Minlngavie forwards slowly but surely began to gain control, tries by Alex Watson and Niamh Farrell cut the deficit to 19-15 at half-time.