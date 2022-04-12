'It was a very important occasion' - Biggar pride as Emma Orr stars for Scotland in women's six nations

Emma Orr started at centre for Scotland

A large Biggar contingent were in attendance at Scotstoun to see Orr, with the first half tactics meaning that her role was mainly in defence but here she acquitted herself admirably in a game which France won 28-8.

Biggar past president Alistair Stewart told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “It

would have been great to see Emma get some ball in attack.

"It was a very important occasion for her as after the match she was presented with her Scotland cap. This was a great honour and one witnessed by her family.”

On Saturday, fellow Biggar starlet Kirsty Ritchie played for Scotland under-18s against Wales and Italy at Murrayfield.

The Wales match was lost by 24-0 but there was a better result against Italy in a game which ended as a 0-0 draw – an unusual result in rugby.

On Sunday, Biggar’s Harry Stewart, Connor Murray and Stewart Neil represented Glasgow U18 in two matches lost against Caledonia at Lasswade.

Harry had the honour of captaining his side and scoring the only Glasgow try.

After a blank Saturday last weekend, Biggar men’s 1st XV resume their Tennent’s National Division 1 campaign at home to Ayr this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.