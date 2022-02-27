Lenzie Academy in action at the 2020 SPEN Warriors Championships (Pic: Craig Watson)

The school is among 20 schools from Scottish Rugby's Glasgow, the West and Caledonia regions takingare set to take part in the competition that runs from February to May and is delivered by Glasgow Warriors and its Official Community Partner, SP Energy Networks.

Over 800 girls and boys will be participating as the event returns after a Covid-19-enforced break.

This is the fifth year SP Energy Networks have partnered with Glasgow Warriors to support the Championship, which aims to improve access to grassroots level rugby whilst teaching valuable life skills like team working, leadership and communication skills, and promoting healthy living across the communities they serve.

The 2022 championship runs over eight weeks, with four qualification competitions culminating in the final at Scotstoun Stadium in May.

Each school is represented by a trio of teams – an S1 boys side, an S2 boys outfit and an under-15s girls team. The combined performances of each team determines the overall standings in each stage of the championship.

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock, from Bishopbriggs and an Allan Glen's RFC icon, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship once again.

“The past two years have been difficult for all of us as we have dealt with the pandemic, particularly with there being less opportunities to play rugby at grassroots.

“Being able to encourage healthy living through rugby to youngsters across Glasgow, the West and Caledonia is a pleasure and a key part of the culture we are creating at Glasgow Warriors.

“Over the next few weeks many young people from schools across Scotland will try rugby for the very first time and it is our hope that this championship is just the beginning of their rugby journeys.”

Lenzie's qualification day will be on March 8, against St Thomas Aquinas School in Glasgow, Wellington School in Ayr, Lockerbie Academy and Robert Burns Academy in Cumnock.

Frank Mitchell, CEO of SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re celebrating the fifth year of the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship this year and I’m delighted to see the schools back on the pitch after two years of virtual grassroots rugby engagement.

“This is an amazing opportunity for young people to get active and find out more about career opportunities in sport and engineering. The Championship not only promotes effective teamwork and mental health awareness, but also helps to remove barriers demonstrating that both rugby and engineering are for everyone.