Melrose 19-25 Biggar: Biggar comeback win keeps title dream on track

Biggar got off to a poor start in this game when Melrose scored virtually straight from the kick-off, Gavin Wood bursting through to score at the posts followed by a straightforward conversion by David Colvine.

A pair of Euan Bogle penalties brought it back to 7-6 before Robbie Orr’s fine break set up Rowan Stewart who sped for the corner to score Biggar’s first try – unconverted – which made it 11-7 for the visitors.

Sadly, after Connor Lavery’s delightful chip into the Melrose 22, Stewart then had to retire injured after being on the receiving end of a mid-air tackle from David Colvine, who was red carded.

Biggar went 18-7 ahead in the second half when Craig Borthwick scored to the left of the posts and the conversion by Bogle was successful.

The provider was soon the scorer when, after some very good work by the Biggar forwards, they created the opportunity for Andrew Jardine to break through the defence for another try which was again converted by Bogle.

Seven minutes later the sides were evened up numerically when Freddie Jackson was yellow carded for an accumulation of penalties against Biggar.

It looked at this stage that it would only be a matter of time before Biggar would score a bonus point try.

However, Melrose began to take control as Biggar seemed to lose their focus.

The home team reduced the deficit with a very good Bruce Colvine try to bring the score to 12-25.

Then, almost with the last play of the game, Melrose scored their own third try through Jack Dobie which was excellently converted from the touchline by Struan Hutchison allowing them to secure a losing bonus point.

Biggar, second with 51 points from 13 games, are just two points behind leaders Heriot’s Blues with a game in hand.

This Saturday, Biggar host Kelso in the league with kick-off at 2pm.