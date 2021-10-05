Paisley 35-15 Uddingston Rugby Club:

Callum Fox scored a try for Uddingston against Paisley (Library pic by Amy McCloy)

Another key factor in the Villagers’ eventual 35-15 Tennent’s West Division 2 defeat at Paisley was that they failed to score during a period in the second half when the hosts were reduced to 13 men after having two players yellow carded.

“We didn’t start with the intensity that we wanted to start with,” Uddingston captain Ruairidh West said.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We went down two scores in quick succession. We were making silly mistakes.”

After a sustained period of pressure after the visitors went 14-0 down early on, a Callum Fox try for Uddingston at least brought it back to 14-5 at half-time.

"In the second half we then came out with good intensity and we were in the Paisley 22 for the best part of 10 or 15 minutes,” West said.

"They got two yellow cards due to continuous penalties getting given away but we just didn’t capitalise."

Despite their two-man advantage, it was Paisley who broke away to score another try which was converted for 21-5.

"I think everyone’s heads went down after that,” West said.

After returning to 15 men, Paisley scored two more converted tries to lead 35-5.

Uddingston kept battling away and scored two late unconverted tries through Ross McFadden and Matthew Watson.

The Villagers are in league action at home to Wigtownshire this Saturday, KO 3pm.

Uddy vice captain Kalvin Smith said: “We obviously want to try and retain the good home record we’ve had this season, with two wins.

"We know that when we’re playing at home we’re playing to our strengths. We can try and push for the win.

"Wigtownshire beat the league leaders Strathaven last week so we know that they’ll be coming with a lot of confidence.”

Meanwhile, Dalziel Rugby Club lost 50-21 at Cumnock in last Saturday’s clash in the same division.