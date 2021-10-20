Perthshire 32-38 West of Scotland: West wing it at the death!

Try scoring action from West of Scotland's thrilling victory last weekend (Pic by John Cameron)

The 38-32 success at Perthshire in Tennent’s National League Division 3 on Saturday didn’t start well as the hosts built up a 7-0 lead within the opening three minutes, Jay Pettie’s try converted by Calum Bruce.

But West pulled it back to 7-5 when centre Iestyn Humphreys scored a 16th minute try.

Perthshire increased their advantage to 14-5 by half-time as loose-head prop Kyle Mackinnon drove over and Bruce’s conversion was good.

West got off to the worst possible start to the second half when right wing Ross Goodson broke through a number of weak attempts at tackles to score in the corner.

West’s response was immediate. After a superb break by Grady Slater, supported by John Vasconcelos and Marc Zoma, Perthshire were penalised 10m from their line.

Skipper Scott Cochrane took a tap and fast hands saw winger Callum McCormack score. West added another score when Rory Cuthbertson timed and angled his run perfectly to take the ball and go over from a scrum close to the home line.

It was now 19-17 to Perthshire, a lead they soon increased after Pettie kicked into the West half. The ball landed between two West players and sat up perfectly for the Perthshire man.

He was brought down just short of the West line but from the subsequent ruck, Angus Walker went over.

A Fisken try converted by Nicholson levelled matters at 24-24, but a Bruce penalty followed by Pettie’s second try of the game quickly gave Perthshire an eight-point lead with just over ten minutes to go.

Aaron Purewal’s try and Owen Hourston’s successful conversion narrowed the gap to one point before West – under severe pressure – somehow turned the ball over on their own line.

From their own line, it seemed every man in a West shirt handled the ball and made ground before Drew Reddie was left to sprint in from 20m. Hourston’s successful kick was followed by the final whistle and West celebrated wildly.