Positive Covid test leads to postponement of Biggar Rugby Club game at Gala

Biggar Rugby Club will be back in league action this weekend (Library pic by Nigel Pacey)

Applying the latest Covid protocols, the Scottish Rugby Union was informed and the Biggar squad were asked to undergo testing.

Biggar past president Alistair Stewart told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: “The game was postponed much to both clubs’ frustration, both having already had one previous game put off for the same reason and because this past month has been a stop-start affair which ultimately destroys any match continuity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Biggar 2nds were unaffected because they were already without a fixture.”

Stewart says he hopes things will return to normal this weekend when both Biggar’s senior sides are in action in important away matches, the 1sts at Dundee and the 2nds at Hawick.

Biggar 1sts go into the Dundee game in fifth spot with 32 points from nine games, but club secretary Mike Booth is still optimistic about their title hopes this season.

"I don’t think the postponement last weekend will affect our momentum because that game will just be tagged on to the end of the season in March,” Booth said.

"There’s still everything to play for. We’ll be after a bonus-point win at Dundee, I’m sure.

"They need to be bonus-point wins now to stay up there.