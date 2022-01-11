Premiership leaders Currie prove too hot for Biggar in friendly

Donald Voas (pictured about to score a try earlier this season) showed great bravery against Currie (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

A few phonecalls later from team manager Ian Notman and a friendly match was organised against Premiership leaders Currie whose game against Edinburgh Accies had been postponed for similar reasons.

As Currie had travelled to Hartreemill in pre-season, the match was played at Currie on their second XV pitch.

Fielding their strongest XV for some weeks, Currie ran out winners by 33-0 although the match was not as one sided as the score suggests.

Importantly, Biggar welcomed back several players who had been out injured for some weeks and all got valuable game time.

Also, a handful of last years Colts who have been playing well for the second XV were all given some great experience at this level.

Biggar spent most of the match in defence but still managed to threaten the Currie line, a couple of notable early line breaks by Robbie Orr and Rowan Stewart being their best chances in the first half.

Unfortunately these were not converted while decision making in the second half undid much of the good work which had taken Biggar deep into the Currie 22.

Currie’s sheer size, physicality and pace of support was a level above that which Biggar have faced in National 1.

At least Biggar seemed to sustain few injuries, with Donald Voas deserving great credit for returning to the field swathed in bandages after sustaining another cut to his head.

A hardy competitor, he laughed off the injury by claiming that the number of tries he has scored this season still outnumber the stitches he has received – but only just!

Hopefully Voas will be fit to play in the league this Saturday as Biggar, second in the table with 47 points from 12 games, travel to seventh placed Melrose for a fixture which kicks off at 3pm.