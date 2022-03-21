Uddingston 15-63 Cumnock: Villagers get crushed by the league champions

Uddingston Rugby Club are second bottom of Tennent’s West Division 2 with 15 points from 13 games after losing 63-15 at home to new champions Cumnock on Saturday, writes Dougie Belmore.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 21st March 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 2:42 pm
Uddingston endured heavy defeat on Saturday (Library pic)

Yet Uddingston took the lead at Bothwell Castle Policies on Saturday with a Cammy Quinn penalty, before Cumnock hit back with two converted tries.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Crichton try converted by Quinn brought the Villagers’ deficit back to 14-10 before the visitors landed a converted score to lead 21-10 at half-time.

The second half was all Cumnock as they secured their champion status with a further six converted tries. The Villagers snatched one back through Brown but Cumnock are promoted to West Division 1 as champions.

This Saturday, the Villagers’ battle to avoid relegation sees them travel to Wigtownshire, while Dalziel host Strathaven also in West 2.

VillagersUddingston