Uddingston 15-63 Cumnock: Villagers get crushed by the league champions

Uddingston endured heavy defeat on Saturday (Library pic)

Yet Uddingston took the lead at Bothwell Castle Policies on Saturday with a Cammy Quinn penalty, before Cumnock hit back with two converted tries.

A Crichton try converted by Quinn brought the Villagers’ deficit back to 14-10 before the visitors landed a converted score to lead 21-10 at half-time.

The second half was all Cumnock as they secured their champion status with a further six converted tries. The Villagers snatched one back through Brown but Cumnock are promoted to West Division 1 as champions.