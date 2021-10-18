Uddingston Rugby Club 15-17 Clydebank: Udd-er heartbreak as big lead is blown

Uddingston launch an attack against Clydebank (Pic by Amy McCloy)

Things looked to be going swimmingly for the Villagers as two Calum Anderson tries and a penalty by his brother Ruairidh gave them the healthy advantage at halfway but the visitors hit back with two converted tries and the late penalty to win this Tennent’s West Division 2 encounter.

Uddingston’s Blane Anderson, brother of the two points scorers, told the Times and Speaker: "It was a right sickener to lose like that. To be fair to the guy, he took the winning penalty well.

"I think in the second half we had given away two tries and were just trying to get ourselves up the park and push on, which led to us giving away more penalties.

“We had got off to a good start and stuck to the game plan for pretty much the whole of the first half.

"We played to our strengths, hit them hard up front then got it wide and we were calm in front of the try line.

"But in the second half we were silly in possession and kicking it away. I wouldn’t say we did anything particularly bad with regard to defence.

"We still looked as strong in defence as we did in the first half. We made a few minor errors, which is going to happen with tiredness.”

There was also disappointment for Uddingston’s local rivals Dalziel on Saturday, with the Motherwell men going down 22-14 at Paisley in the same division.

This Saturday, second bottom Dalziel host third bottom Uddingston in a vital league clash.

Blane said: “It’s a big one. Every game is important just now because of the situation we’re in.

"A lot of the boys are up for it, they get up for all the derbies. Given how close we are to Dalziel in the league I think it’s going to be a good one.

"I think a lot of our guys’ heads went down at the end of the Clydebank game but we have improved massively.

"We’ve worked on a lot of things like lineouts and scrummage and a lot of things are going well.