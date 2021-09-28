Uddingston Rugby Club 25-24 Helensburgh: Late Anderson kick wins nail-biter for hosts

Match winner Ruairidh Anderson is pictured breaking the line during Saturday's narrow win over Helensburgh (Pic by Amy McCloy)

Anderson’s fine effort from 20m just three minutes before the end earned a 25-24 home win over Helensburgh in the Tennent’s West Division 2 clash, moving them up to sixth place with eight points from four games.

Ruairidh, who showed great fortitude to successfully kick the winning penalty as he had missed one from almost exactly the same spot just beforehand, said: “I was quite nervous because it was late in the game. It was a relief to see the kick go over, although I thought we definitely did deserve to win.”

Tries from Alan Paul, Andy Watson and captain Ruairidh West – plus two conversions by Ruairidh Anderson – had Uddingston 19-12 up at half-time.

Helensburgh hit back after the break with two tries, one of which was converted, but a pair of Anderson penalties won it for the hosts.

This Saturday, Uddingston have a league trip to Paisley, kick-off 3pm.

Match winner Anderson’s brother Blane, Uddingston RFC’s social media officer, said: “I couldn’t tell you the last time we won at Paisley.

"But the boys are feeling pretty good going into it.

"We know that if we turn up and do what we plan to do and play our game then we can go there and get a positive result.

"Looking at the table it is a really important game. If results go our way, it could take us up to third, fourth or fifth which would give us a much better start compared to previous campaigns.”

Dalziel Rugby Club’s scheduled home Tennent’s West Division 2 game against Waysiders/Drumpellier on Saturday was cancelled due to Covid-19 reasons.